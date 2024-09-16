NMDOT to host second meeting on I-25 rebuild in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Transportation will host a meeting Tuesday on the rebuild of I-25 in a stretch of the South Valley.

They’re inviting the public to learn about design plans and the environmental impact of the reconstruction of I-25 between Avenida Cesar Chavez and the Sunport. NMDOT is also looking for public input on these plans.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Herman Sanchez Community Center near Broadway and Anderson. The NMDOT project team will conduct a presentation and Q&A at 6:30 p.m. with an open house format before and after.