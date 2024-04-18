NMDOT to remove polar bear and flower murals on I-25

KOB 4 spoke with the state’s Department of Transportation about why the artwork won't be there for long.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – You may have seen a polar bear if you pass along I-25 and Lead, and the newest addition to the on and off ramp – some pots and flowers. But is that the start of a mural, or is it graffiti?

“I like it, it makes Albuquerque pretty. Show people out of town that come over here, you know, show that we have a beautiful city,” said an Albuquerque resident.

While it may have taken hours or even days for the artist to finish, officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation say it has to go.

“We have to follow the rules of DOT which state if anything is painted, without, or tagged without prior permission, then we do have to treat it such as graffiti and just do the graffiti removal process,” said NMDOT Public Information Officer Kimberly Gallegos.

Locals are not too happy about it.

“I’ll be mad. I’ll be mad because, you know, we have to have beautiful stuff and show people that come over here we have a beautiful state,” said one Albuquerque resident.

I-25 is state property and paintings like this are not permitted unless they get permission.

“We are hoping to reach out to the artist and if we can find out who that is and let them know of our process, and definitely encourage them to seek out that permit along with that governing agency,” Gallegos said.

While the artist didn’t get permission to put up this artwork at this location, it will have to be covered up. But the state’s Department of Transportation wants to encourage artists to bring in their talent.

“The department does allow for local artist to apply to have design on structures around the city and in New Mexico. However, there is a process. So we have to have whoever is interested in this process submit a permit through the District 3 office,” said Gallegos.

But there are some rules artists are going to have to follow: no political or religious views, and nothing too distracting.

The design will have to go through a committee to get approved. The artist that painted this will not face any fines.

“We’re always looking to enhance the New Mexico culture around our state by bringing some of those local artists in on our projects,” said Gallegos.