NMPED offers free digital citizenship training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Most kids nowadays are teaching adults how to navigate parts of the internet, but there are still a lot of dangers lurking in that digital world they need to know about.

That’s why the New Mexico Public Education Department is inviting folks back into the classroom for some free digital citizenship training.

The seminars aren’t necessarily about teaching adults how to responsibly navigate the internet, but making sure they know how to pass those skills along to the next generation. Everything from data privacy and cybersecurity to screen time, artificial intelligence, and cyberbullying is on the agenda.

“The technology is coming quickly, and children are inculcated from a very early age in technology, and they’re off and running,” said Gregory Frostad, an assistant NMPED secretary. “So we want to make sure that students have the skills they need, and are our children, our future New Mexico leaders, have the skills they need to be successful online.”

Frostad says school districts are now required to provide some type of digital citizenship training after state lawmakers passed the Digital Equity in Education Act last year.

He says these seminars are just an extra resource, especially for longtime teachers who may not have the digital prowess of their younger students.

“We want to make sure that our veteran teachers are getting the skills they need to not only be productive themselves online, but to make sure they are understanding where their kids are at when they’re coming into their classrooms, and can still connect with their students and be relevant with the students lives,” said Frostad.

Monday’s in-person seminar was the first of eight around the state. There’s another on in Santa Fe Tuesday, then one in Taos on Thursday.

NMPED leaders say they’re scheduling the last five, but they will be in locations all over New Mexico. They’re also planning to put together some online resources.

For more information, visit NMPED’s website.