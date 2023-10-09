NMSP: 1 killed in car crash east of Vaughn

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead early Sunday morning east of Vaughn.

Around 4:17 a.m. Sunday, State Police launched an investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 60.

Investigators found a black Mercedes sedan left the road and flipped multiple times near milepost 286.

Medical investigators pronounced the man dead at the scene. State Police identified him as 61-year-old Bernabe Ruacho, from Vaughn.

State Police are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.