NMSP: 1 dead in crash on I-40 near Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, near the Big-I in Albuquerque, left one person dead Friday, according to New Mexico State Police.

NMSP says someone was driving their Honda Civic east on I-40, approaching the Big-I to go north on Interstate 25 with traffic backed up in the area. The Civic reportedly didn’t slow down and rear-ended a GMC SUV. That set off a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles.

NMSP identified the driver as 26-year-old Chamar Gallegos, of Albuquerque. They say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash, which closed eastbound I-40 for about three hours. New Mexico State Police is investigating this crash.