NMSP: 1 dead in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-25

SANTA FE, N.M. — One person died after crashing head-on into another vehicle while allegedly driving the wrong way down Interstate 25 in Santa Fe.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, New Mexico State Police responded to a car reportedly going south on northbound I-25 near mile marker 283.

As NMSP responded, the car hit a pickup truck head-on near mile marker 275.

The driver of the car, identified as 25-year-old Albert Titla, of Santa Fe, died at the scene. Medics took the driver of the pickup truck to a local hospital in unknown condition.

NMSP is still investigating. They’re unsure about if alcohol was a contributing factor.