NMSP arrests man accused of stabbing wife after argument

State police say Servando Lujan stabbed his wife after the two got into an argument.

SANTA FE, N.M. – A woman was stabbed to death over the weekend while the child she was watching sat nearby in a stroller.

New Mexico State Police arrested Minerva Marquez Dominguez’s husband — Servando Lujan. They say he stabbed his wife after the two got into an argument.

Lujan reportedly called a family member and admitted to killing his wife.

Marquez Dominguez died before she could be rushed to the hospital.

Lujan is facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.