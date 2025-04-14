NMSP arrests man accused of stabbing wife after argument
State police say Servando Lujan stabbed his wife after the two got into an argument.
SANTA FE, N.M. – A woman was stabbed to death over the weekend while the child she was watching sat nearby in a stroller.
New Mexico State Police arrested Minerva Marquez Dominguez’s husband — Servando Lujan. They say he stabbed his wife after the two got into an argument.
Lujan reportedly called a family member and admitted to killing his wife.
Marquez Dominguez died before she could be rushed to the hospital.
Lujan is facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.