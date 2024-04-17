NMSP find 16 unauthorized immigrants in ‘stash house’ discovery

New Mexico State Police discovered the people had no food, water or means of communication in the home.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say they discovered 16 unauthorized immigrants in a “stash house” near Las Cruces.

It started with a traffic stop last month on Interstate 10 near Las Cruces. NMSP say the driver and his passenger seemed nervous and gave inconsistent statements.

When they asked the driver to exit the vehicle, because he didn’t have a driver’s license, they reportedly saw drug paraphernalia fall from his lap. NMSP then detained him.

The officer reportedly noticed the passenger reached under her seat. They then asked her to exit the vehicle.

NMSP identified the driver as 40-year-old Albert Torres and his passenger as 37-year-old Victoria Cabrales.

The officer searched Torres and allegedly found meth on him. They also learned he was a convicted felon.

Cabrales wanted to return to the vehicle to get her phone. The officer followed her back and saw a reportedly stolen handgun in the vehicle, prompting them to detain Cabrales.

The couple reportedly told the officer they were taking food to a “stash house” for unauthorized immigrants. They also reportedly said there might be more firearms in the home as well.

After obtaining a warrant, State Police reportedly found 16 unauthorized immigrants locked in a room in the house. They had no food, water or means of communication.

Officers also say they found more drugs and weapons while searching the vehicle.

The couple is now at the Doña Ana County Detention Center. U.S. Border Patrol took the immigrants into custody.