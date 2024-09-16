NMSP investigates after Deming police officer shoots at suspect

New Mexico State Police are investigating after a Deming police officer shot at a suspect Saturday morning.

According to NMSP, Kassandra Castro drove off from a traffic stop and led the Deming police officer on a chase. It ended when Castro reportedly crashed and went off the road, hitting a cable box and barbed wire fence on Highway 11.

NMSP say as the officer was approaching the car, Castro got it unstuck and started driving toward the officer. That’s when NMSP says the officer fired shots at the suspect and the car.

No one was hit and Castro surrendered. Now, she’s behind bars in a Luna County jail.