NMSP investigates Laguna police shooting

LAGUNA, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating an incident where a Laguna police officer shot a woman who allegedly pointed her firearm at them.

Officers received a call around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on New Mexico State Road 6 near mile marker 2. Paramedics reportedly arrived there first and found a woman crying. As they pulled over to help her, she allegedly pulled out a firearm at them. The ambulance driver then sped away and called Laguna police.

Laguna police officers arrived and the woman allegedly pointed a firearm at them at some point. An officer then fired their weapon, shooting her.

They identified the woman as 43-year-old Georgia Martinez Rubio. Officers gave Rubio aid until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital.

Rubio reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in this incident. NMSP doesn’t plan to identify the officer who fired their weapon.