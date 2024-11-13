NMSP investigates police shootings in Belen and Las Cruces

The shootings happened in Belen and Las Cruces over the last few days.

NEW MEXICO — New Mexico State Police are investigating two shootings involving law enforcement in different parts of the state.

One of the shootings was near Maestas Road in Belen, involving the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and the Belen Police Department. The suspects and officers weren’t injured. Details are limited.

In Las Cruces, police shot a suspect Monday night outside of an apartment complex.

Police were called there because Danny Garcia de Leon was reportedly yelling outside while holding a gun. It’s unclear what happened when police arrived. However, officers said de Leon was shot and taken to the hospital. Doctors released him from the hospital.

No officers were hurt in that shooting, either.