ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting incident Monday morning involving two vehicles on Paseo del Norte near Second Street.

According to State Police, a suspect is in custody and a victim is uninjured.

Police didn’t specify any further details. NMDOT cameras and maps show that Paseo is clear and traffic is moving normally.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.