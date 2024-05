ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating after they found a man dead near the train tracks in southwest Albuquerque.

State Police first reported the incident around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man at Second and Rio Bravo. They said he appeared to have been struck by a southbound train sometime within the previous 12 hours.

If you have any information, call State Police at 505-841-9256.