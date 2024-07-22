NMSP officers arrest Colorado murder suspect

SANTA ROSA, N.M. — New Mexico State Police on Saturday arrested a suspect who was allegedly wanted for murder in Colorado.

Law enforcement from the County of Boulder, Colorado, requested assistance from State Police in apprehending someone. They identified the suspect as 30-year-old Frank Perez who they said had an arrest warrant for causing a fatal crash, among other felonies.

Authorities told State Police officers that Perez boarded bus heading toward the Mexico border. Officers from Santa Rosa located the bus and quietly followed it. Then, when the bus stopped for a break, officers apprehended Perez.

Perez was then taken to the DeBaca County Detention Center. According to State Police, their officers seized evidence from Perez that may aid in an ongoing investigation in Colorado.