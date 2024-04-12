NMSP releases video of deadly police shooting in Albuquerque

Lapel video shows what led to a deadly shooting at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lapel video shows what led to a deadly shooting at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. It happened about a month ago and New Mexico State Police just released the footage.

Police say 35-year-old Francisco Hernandez was wanted for an incident involving the Sandia Police Department a couple of days earlier. They called on State Police to assist in the search and found him two days later around 11:30 a.m. at the Pavilions Apartments.

Police say Hernandez tried to flee in a car but crashed. According to police, he then tried to flee on foot and appeared to pull out a gun and point it in the direction of one of the officers.

In response, officers opened fire. They did render at the scene, but Hernandez died.

NMSP later confirmed it was a BB gun that he pointed at officers. The officers involved in the shooting are now on administrative leave.

NMSP says the full investigation may take up to a year.