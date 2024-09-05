NMSP: Santa Fe police officer shoots man who didn’t follow order to drop gun

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe police officer allegedly shot a man who didn’t drop his gun while exiting a vehicle, New Mexico State Police said.

This happened Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., according to New Mexico State Police. Investigators say dispatch sent Santa Fe police officers to respond to the area near the Smith’s grocery store at 2308 Cerrillos Road. Dispatch had the man on the line and told police he was reportedly suicidal and had a gun.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t find him. Then, dispatch told police they believed they heard a gunshot. The man allegedly told dispatch he was parked in a white vehicle at the nearby Denny’s.

Officers found that vehicle driving into the Denny’s parking lot. After pulling the vehicle over in the nearby Allsup’s parking lot, officers reportedly told the man to exit the vehicle without the gun.

While he exited the vehicle, police say he didn’t drop the gun. That prompted an officer to fire their weapon at him, striking the man at least once.

Officers provided aid to the man, whom they identified as 41-year-old Jesus Contreras, of Santa Fe. Medics took Contreras to a local hospital where he is still receiving treatment. Once released, he will face charges.

There were no officers injured in the shooting. NMSP is still investigating the shooting.

