NMSP: Santa Fe police shoot person accused of threatening others with box cutter

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police shot and killed a person accused of using a box cutter to threaten others, including officers, New Mexico State Police say.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, Santa Fe police responded to a reported disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of La Placita Circle, where a person was reportedly threatening to kill someone with a box cutter. Police identified the person as 33-year-old Stephanie Grace Coon, also known as Gracen.

When officers arrived at the residence, Coon allegedly approached them and didn’t put the boxcutter down despite officers ordering them to. At some point, at least one officer fired their weapon and struck Coon, according to the New Mexico State Police.

Officers gave aid until the ambulance arrived and took Coon to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were injured. New Mexico State Police is still investigating.

This is the second time an officer has shot a suspect or at least shot at them in just two weeks.

On Sept. 8, Santa Fe police shot at Justin Jimenez at least four times during a car chase.

It’s not clear if Jimenez was hit or how many times, but he is OK.

