NMSP sergeant testifies in Jeannine Jaramillo trial

Jeannine Jaramillo is accused of lying to police, claiming she was kidnapped and causing a wrong-way crash on I-25.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The trial continues for Jeannine Jaramillo, she’s the woman accused of lying to police, claiming she was kidnapped and causing a wrong-way crash on I-25. That crash killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired firefighter.

On Wednesday, state prosecutors called New Mexico State Police Sgt. Davin Barela, the commander of the vehicular crimes unit for NMSP.

He focused on crash reconstruction, and testified whether he thought there was another passenger in the car with Jaramillo. For that, he relied on data from the car itself.

“So that passenger front seat did not register anyone was in that seat, there was no seatbelt buckle for that passenger side. The airbag showed suppressed, which means the airbag was turned off at that time because there was no weight sensed in that passenger seat,” said Barela.

Jaramillo had claimed she was kidnapped and her attacker was in the car with her.

Defense attorneys argue there was some weight on the passenger seat, but the data regarding the airbags and the weight sensors themselves are not reliable.