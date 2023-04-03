NMSP: Officer shot, suspect in custody after Sunland Park shooting

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a suspect is in custody and a police officer is in the hospital after a domestic violence call in Sunland Park.

Sunland Park police said this happened around 2:29 p.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Megan Street.

Around 5 p.m., New Mexico State Police said a suspect was in custody and a Sunland Park police officer was taken to the hospital. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

In late February, Sunland Park police shot and killed a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on them.

