NMSP: Suspect arrested for shooting at another vehicle on Paseo del Norte

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested a suspect for firing multiple shots at another vehicle Monday morning on Paseo del Norte.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday on Paseo near 2nd Street. A State Police officer said they saw someone pull their Nissan SUV alongside a Toyota SUV and point their gun out the driver’s side window. Then, the person in the Nissan fired three shots into the passenger side of the Toyota.

The officer followed the Nissan and did a traffic stop. During the stop, the officer arrested 22-year-old Paul Marquez, of Rio Rancho, reportedly without any further incident or force.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Marquez is now in MDC. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle.