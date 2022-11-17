NMSP: Suspect dead after police shooting in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect was killed in a shooting with New Mexico State Police early Thursday in northeast Albuquerque.

State Police say all officers are okay but the suspect was killed during the shooting near Louisiana Boulevard and Montgomery. This prompted Louisiana to close between Montgomery and Natalie as an investigation unfolded.

Details are limited at this time. We will have more updates as they become available on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.