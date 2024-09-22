NMSP: Suspect dead after shooting involving Santa Fe police
SANTA FE, N.M. — A suspect is dead after a shooting with Santa Fe police Sunday.
According to the New Mexico State Police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of La Placita Circle. The officers are OK.
State Police is now investigating.
Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
NMSP Investigating OIS involving @santafepolice on the 100 block of La Placita Circle. Suspect is deceased. Officers are uninjured. More information via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/iZ21aoX2F2— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 22, 2024