NMSP: Suspect dead after shooting involving Santa Fe police

By KOB

SANTA FE, N.M. — A suspect is dead after a shooting with Santa Fe police Sunday.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of La Placita Circle. The officers are OK.

State Police is now investigating.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.