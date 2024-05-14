NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff’s office shooting near Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving the Quay County Sheriff’s Office south of Tucumcari.

State Police say a suspect was shot and killed at 4329 Quay Road 49. No officers were injured.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.