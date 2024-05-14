NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff’s office shooting near Tucumcari
TUCUMCARI, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving the Quay County Sheriff’s Office south of Tucumcari.
State Police say a suspect was shot and killed at 4329 Quay Road 49. No officers were injured.
Information is limited at this time.
NMSP is Investigating an OIS involving the Quay County Sheriff’s Office at 4329 Quay Road 49 south of Tucumcari. The deputy is ok and the suspect is deceased. More information will follow via news release when available.— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 14, 2024
