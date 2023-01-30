NMSP: Suspect injured in Alamogordo police shooting
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating after a suspect was injured in a shooting with Alamogordo police Sunday.
NMSP say the shooting happened on east 10th Street in Alamogordo.
Police say officers are OK, and the suspect was injured.
Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
NMSP is investigating an OIS involving the Alamogordo Police Department on East 10th Street in Alamogordo, NM. Officer is okay and suspect is injured. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/5q8YWMZvcl
— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 30, 2023