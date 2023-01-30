NMSP: Suspect injured in Alamogordo police shooting

By KOB

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating after a suspect was injured in a shooting with Alamogordo police Sunday.

NMSP say the shooting happened on east 10th Street in Alamogordo.

Police say officers are OK, and the suspect was injured.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.