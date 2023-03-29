NMSP: Suspect injured in shooting with Española police

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – New Mexico State Police have are investigating after a shooting with Española police left a suspect injured Tuesday.

In a tweet, NMSP say the shooting happened near 322 North Riverside in Española Tuesday.

Police say the suspect was injured and taken to a hospital.

Authorities have shut down southbound lanes of State Road 68 at Riverside Drive to investigate. People are asked to avoid the area.

No officers were reportedly hurt.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.