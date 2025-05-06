NMSP: Suspect shot, killed in Truth or Consequences

An investigation is underway in Truth or Consequences Tuesday night after a shooting by New Mexico State Police.

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. – An investigation is underway in Truth or Consequences Tuesday night after a shooting by New Mexico State Police.

The shooting happened early Tuesday at the Chevron at Date Street and High Winds Road.

At least one state police officer shot and killed a suspect.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.