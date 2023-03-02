NMSP: Three killed in multi-semi truck crash near Hatch

HATCH, N.M. — Three people were killed in a crash involving two semi-trucks on a state highway southwest of Hatch.

The crash occurred on State Road 26, around 15 miles southwest of Hatch. The road is closed.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the crash and expects the road to be closed for a while.

For now, State Police is encouraging people to not exit on SR-26 and to either stay on I-25 south or get to I-10.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.