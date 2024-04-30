No Kentucky Derby betting at New Mexico racetracks

The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday. In a state like New Mexico with a lot of passion behind horseracing, many people want to place a bet on the iconic race. However, a decision by a Kentucky group means New Mexicans won't be able to clutch a winning ticket at their local racetrack.

However, a decision by a Kentucky group means New Mexicans won’t be able to place bets at their local racetrack.

It involves simulcasting – the official track feed piped into racetrack monitors across the country to allow betting on the race. Federal laws say four groups have to approve of the simulcast: the host racing association, host racing commission, the off-track betting racing commission, and the horsemen’s group.

In this case, all of the Kentucky groups signed off to show the Kentucky Derby in New Mexico and allow betting – except for the Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, or HBPA. The reason seems to be an ongoing dispute between the New Mexico Racing Commission and its horsemen’s association.

The Kentucky group told KOB 4 that the New Mexico Racing Commission is “circumventing the Interstate Horseracing Act. When the commission took it upon itself to get around federal law, then we will stand up to this – forever.”

The president of the New Mexico Horsemen’s Association says the Kentucky group made the decision in support of New Mexican horsemen.

“You could say they’re standing in solidarity with us, but we have not told them to,” said Dr. Paul Jenson, president of the New Mexico Horsemen’s Association. “We have no, we have no ability to tell them to. It’s their decision based on what the New Mexico Racing Commission is doing to us. They have effectively driven a large, large, large number of horses out of the state of New Mexico. And so these other states that see that, they were not going to support a state that does that to their horsemen.”

The executive director of the New Mexico Racing Commission disagrees. He says the commission is committed to working with horsemen across the state.

“We’re the regulators and we’re here for the horsemen, you know, they have a leadership that has taken on a different approach on how to get things done,” said Ismael “Izzy” Trejo, executive director of the New Mexico Racing Commission. “This racing commission has been hard and steadfast, some decreasing the amount of illicit drug use on our horses. We care for the horses. That’s first and foremost the animal welfare of our equine athletes, that’s paramount.”

Barring a last-minute agreement and cooperation from Kentucky, all bets are off for simulcasting. It’s important to note that New Mexicans will still be able to watch the Kentucky Derby. KOB 4 will be airing it at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday.

New Mexicans can also place bets by using advanced deposit waging platforms like Twin Spires, Express Bets, and others. But, they won’t be able to watch or place bets on the derby from outlets that typically simulcast it, like local racetracks.