No street lights in NE Albuquerque raises safety concerns for residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For a long time, folks in northeast Albuquerque say they’ve been left in the dark about the dark.

KOB 4 video shows street lights barely working – if they can be found – on Lomas from Eubank to Juan Tabo.

Folks living nearby say this is leading to dangerous drives if they have to go anywhere after the sun goes down.

KOB 4 spoke to a man who was nearly hit by a driver earlier this week because of this problem. He says this is not a new concern.

Michael Chandler says he’s been wanting answers and a solution for more than a year.

He’s called Albuquerque’s 311 service, but as time passes, he says he’s worried the problem will just keep getting swept under the rug until someone is seriously hurt or worse.

“I have never seen a street like this, a major through-way that is just completely blacked out. There are some areas in town, other areas, but nothing like I have seen on Lomas,” said Chandler.

Chandler lives in the area and drives on Lomas frequently. He says the non-working street lights have been a problem for more than a year.

“I’ve gotten no answers from the city at all. I called 311 several times, they have been great, 311 very helpful. After that nothing, whoever they pass it onto just no contact, no nothing,” said Chandler.

Things came to a head earlier this month when he was almost in a crash.

“Couple of times just recently I was pulling off my street onto Lomas and I almost got T-boned by a car with no headlights on. So, it is a very dangerous situation that needs to be taken care of,” Chandler said.

Brightening up the city isn’t a new initiative for Albuquerque. Last December, the city installed 50 lights in alleyways along Central to deter crime and increase safety.

“When I came in, we did a number of studies that said that the city does not have enough lights and that lighting is heavily correlated to obviously things like public safety, but also pedestrian safety,” said Mayor Tim Keller in December 2023.

Chandler hopes shining a light on another dim spot in Albuquerque will lead to the same outcome.

“Please listen to your citizens when they contact you with an issue. Get a hold of them, reach out to them, let them know that you actually care. That would be a start,” said Chandler.

Over the years, the city has spent more than $5 million installing lights in Albuquerque. They also have future projects listed on the city website, so far they are all in the downtown area.

KOB 4 reached out to the mayor’s office about this specific location, and we are waiting to hear back.