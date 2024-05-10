Northbound I-25 to be reduced to 1 lane at Avenida Cesar Chavez

If you're traveling northbound on Interstate 25 this weekend in Albuquerque, it'll be down to one lane in an area that already gets congested.

Courtesy of NMDOT

Between 10 p.m. Friday at 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will have continuous lane and shoulder restrictions on northbound I-25 at Avenida Cesar Chavez. As a result, northbound traffic will be down to one lane.

According to NMDOT, they’re conducting bridge maintenance. If you’re traveling in this area, expect delays. Work is also weather-permitting and subject to change without notice.