Northbound I-25 to be reduced to 1 lane at Avenida Cesar Chavez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re traveling northbound on Interstate 25 this weekend in Albuquerque, it’ll be down to one lane in an area that already gets congested.
Between Friday at 10 p.m. and Monday at 5 a.m., the New Mexico Department of Transportation will have continuous lane and shoulder restrictions on northbound I-25 at Avenida Cesar Chavez. As a result, northbound traffic will be down to one lane.
According to NMDOT, they’re conducting bridge maintenance. If you’re traveling in this area, expect delays. Work is also weather-permitting and subject to change without notice.