Northbound I-25 traffic to shift to completed lanes at La Bajada

SANTA FE, N.M. — Starting Saturday, northbound Interstate 25 traffic will shift to the completed lanes at La Bajada as the massive project nears its end.

The shift will take place Saturday from 9-10 a.m. All southbound traffic will then shift to the northbound detour lanes. That will allow contractors to repair damaged guardrails on the current southbound lanes, which will take around five working days.

While this is going on, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is urging you to slow down, do the speed limit and watch out for workers and traffic control signs in the area.

