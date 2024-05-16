Northbound I-25 closed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A crash on Interstate 25 near downtown Albuquerque has caused all northbound lanes to close Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at Coal, closing all lanes. The NMDOT cameras at Coal and I-25 showed a transfer dump truck tipped on its side and a white sedan on a rollback tow truck.

A camera at I-25 and Sunport Boulevard shows traffic is backed up there. That area is about 2-3 miles south of the crash scene.

Authorities are diverting traffic away from the interstate. Expect major delays.

For live traffic updates anytime, click here.