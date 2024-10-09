Northern Lights may be visible in parts of New Mexico Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Folks could see the Northern Lights in parts of New Mexico Thursday night.

The solar storm could happen sometime Thursday after the last light. In the Southwest, the best way of viewing would be with a camera and long exposure.

The graph above shows Colorado (in green) having the better chance of seeing the auroras. Anybody north of the green line could see them with a camera.

