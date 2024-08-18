‘Not Another Bomb’ rally held in Albuquerque park

Dozens came together in Tiguex Park Saturday to make their voices heard as part of the movement "Not Another Bomb" national day of action.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s been more than 10 months since the Israel-Hamas war began. Nationwide, protestors came together to encourage President Joe Biden to create an arms embargo, and end the occupation of Palestinians.

“This is happening all over the place, and it’s to put pressure on the Democrats going into the Democratic National Convention to look at their platform, that there are hundreds of thousands of votes at stake, people that really want our money to stop going to bombs to Israel,” said Tanya Hyde, organizer of the Jewish Voice fro Peace in Albuquerque. “We could certainly use $30 billion to improve people’s lives in this country, and not murder women and children and blow rubble into smaller rubble.”

Hyde is one of several organizers who have been protesting since the war began back in October.

“As exhausting as it is, it’s a fraction of what people in Gaza are looking at,” said Hyde.

A UNM faculty member says they’re fighting for the same thing.

“We’re all fighting for our respective institutions, in this case, the uncommitted campaign, being affiliated with the Democratic Party, myself as a faculty member and representing the faculty and students of the University, reflecting our institution. That our institutions don’t fund genocide, they don’t fund violence, they don’t fund weapons or nuclear weapons or war,” said Andres Montoya-Bartholomew, a UNM faculty member with the School of Medicine.

It wasn’t just Albuquerque residents in the Saturday’s crowd, Roberto Roibal came from Santa Fe to show his support.

“We’re in solidarity. We support a free Palestine. We want to cease fire,” said Roibal.

With him, he brought a sign of a little girl next to two images of a charred car.

“This is just one of the tens of thousands of children behind that was killed by Israel in one of the bombings in Gaza, and this shows her car. She was driving her car, and a drone was targeted at their car, and it killed her and her family,” Roibal said.

Roibal says he wanted to put a face to the thousands killed.

“People, they don’t really relate to what’s going on. I mean, we’re here, you know, nice day, but in Palestine, people are dying every single day,” said Roibal.