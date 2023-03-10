Notice to our Silver City viewers

TO OUR SILVER CITY AREA VIEWERS:

We apologize that you are without over-the-air service from KOB-TV right now. The ferocious windstorm last month actually took down our broadcast tower.

Restoring service is now our number one priority.

Short-term, we are working to relocate our antenna to a temporary location. Long-term, there is a great deal of work, planning, and regulatory review in replacing our tower at the location where we belong.

We will keep updating this as we get more information.

KOB 4 is committed to providing free, HD-quality, over-the-air service across New Mexico and the Four Corners area. You can also watch KOB newscasts and programming on several alternative platforms:

ON CABLE (COMCAST XFINITY)

ON SATELLITE (DirecTV, DISH)

ONLINE – KOB Newscasts stream on KOB.com

STREAMING: