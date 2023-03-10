Notice to our Silver City viewers
TO OUR SILVER CITY AREA VIEWERS:
We apologize that you are without over-the-air service from KOB-TV right now. The ferocious windstorm last month actually took down our broadcast tower.
Restoring service is now our number one priority.
Short-term, we are working to relocate our antenna to a temporary location. Long-term, there is a great deal of work, planning, and regulatory review in replacing our tower at the location where we belong.
We will keep updating this as we get more information.
KOB 4 is committed to providing free, HD-quality, over-the-air service across New Mexico and the Four Corners area. You can also watch KOB newscasts and programming on several alternative platforms:
- ON CABLE (COMCAST XFINITY)
- ON SATELLITE (DirecTV, DISH)
- ONLINE – KOB Newscasts stream on KOB.com
STREAMING:
- PEACOCK
- ROKU (KOB App, NewsOn, Haystack)
- HULU PLUS
- YouTubeTV
- FUBO
- DirecTV Stream