Off-duty APD officer accused of fleeing the scene after killing pedestrian

An Albuquerque man is in critical condition after Albuquerque police say he was hit by a motorcycle while trying to cross the street.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man is in critical condition after Albuquerque police say he was hit by a motorcycle while trying to cross the street.

The man allegedly driving the motorcycle was an off-duty Albuquerque police officer.

Albuquerque police say this happened Thursday night, when an off-duty officer was speeding on a motorcycle right through on Coors at Central. That’s when he allegedly hit a man that was trying to walk across.

According to court documents, that man is not likely to survive. At the time of the accident, two people were on the motorcycle – both APD officers.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Ezekiel Florez and the passenger was Krystal Garcia, both came from the same academy and had graduated in February 2024.

APD says they believe the man crossing the street was homeless. After the crash, the two left the scene and didn’t come back for five hours. That’s after Garcia notified another officer about the accident.

A spokesman for Albuquerque police says it has not yet been confirmed, but they believe Florez was going around 70 mph in a 40 zone.

“It appears that the motorcycle was going nearly twice the speed limit at that point, through the intersection. We’re tracking other cameras and where the motorcycle was before and after. Even though it may have gone through a green light, they may have blown through red lights, previous to that,” said APD Public Information Officer Gilbert Gallegos.

As of right now, Florez is facing a charge for leaving the scene of an accident and Garcia was not arrested. But Gallegos says that could change as the investigation continues.

He added the whole incident is a disappointment to the department considering they are always responding to traffic accidents.

“It is very disappointing, not only to the police officers involved in this tragic accident, but they left the scene. They did not, from every indication, they did not notify medical or emergency or AFR or anyone else to provide help for this individual who was struck,” said Gallegos. “That’s a basic duty of an officer, to make sure that the public is safe.”

Florez and Garcia were placed on administrative leave as they continue with their investigation.