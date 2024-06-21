Officials share update on South Fork and Salt fires in community meeting

Fire crews hosted a virtual community meeting Thursday evening where they revealed some new information on the South Fork and Salt fires.

CAPITAN, N.M. — Fire officials hosted a virtual community meeting Thursday evening where they revealed some new information on the South Fork and Salt fires.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team took control of both fires Wednesday morning.

According to the team’s meteorologist, there was an unfortunately perfect combination of hot, dry, and windy weather conditions Monday – allowing both fires to quickly spread toward Ruidoso.

But an intense rainstorm Wednesday also made an impact. It brought much-needed moisture to help slow the fire down. It appears crews are mostly focused on holding fire lines near the village to prevent any more damage.

Officials still estimate that 1,400 homes and other structures have been destroyed.

The biggest question tonight is when residents will be allowed back inside Ruidoso to check on their properties.

“Currently, at this time, we are monitoring some properties but more than likely it’s going to have to wait until we allow people to go back and check on their properties, but honestly, it’s going to be some time,” Lincoln County Undersheriff Geraldine Martinez said.

Some community members also raised concerns about looting going on while residents are away.

The undersheriff said they’ve received some reports in the Alto area, but it does not appear there have been any significant incidents. She said that law enforcement agencies are doing everything they can to secure the evacuation zone.

To watch the community meeting, click here.

