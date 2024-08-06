Old Town businesses struggle with rising security costs 

Old Town business owners say they're at a crossroads, and they don't know if they can afford the private security to keep their livelihoods and customers safe.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Old Town business owners say they’re at a crossroads, and they don’t know if they can afford the private security to keep their livelihoods and customers safe.

One business owner says they’re having to make more calls for that security and the cost is really increasing. He says there’s one crowd they could do without.

“Anything from someone that’s loitering in front of a business that won’t leave to folks smoking fentanyl and exposing themselves, and doing criminal damage to property,” said Pete Kassetas, owner of Outpost 1706.

Kassetas also manages the properties in Plaza Don Luis.

“In the last three months, I’ve had two or three of my businesses here. Suite owners had their windows broken, their glass broken and actually entrance wasn’t gained it was just someone doing vandalism,” said Kassetas.

KOB 4 saw evidence of that Monday at Happy Hiker. We’ve covered crime there before. Someone broke in through the front door last fall, but just took off with snacks. Weeks later, other shops were targeted.

Kassetas and other business owners chipped in to hire private security. They were calling on them about 20 times a month.

A year later, Kassetas says the calls have more than doubled. He blames a handful of people living on our streets.

“I keep hearing that we don’t want to criminalize homelessness, and we’re not. You don’t necessarily have to be homeless and do bad things,” Kassetas said.

Because of that, the security company is asking those business owners to cough up $1,000 more a month to cover the cost.

“We pooled our money out of desperation to really get this done. I wish the city would pay for it to supplement their inability to respond to what we need, but again it’s not a reality, it’s a citywide issue,” said Kassetas.

Now he’s calling on other business owners and people who live in the area to contribute.

“Whether you’re paying or not you can call the security number and have a response a lot quicker than APD of course because it’s designed for that,” said Kassetas.

So our historic Old Town can thrive another 300 plus years.

“I don’t want to send a message that Old Town is unsafe, but it has its issues just like anywhere else. We’re just being really proactive because we don’t want it to turn into anything other than the beautiful place that it is,” said Kassetas.

Kassetas also says Albuquerque police has been responsive, and they’ve held a couple community meetings. They hired the private security to make up for a lack of APD’s resources and manpower.