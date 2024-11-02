Old Town prepares for Día de los Muertos celebration

For several people of Mexican descent, Día de los Muertos is a time to guide their loved ones who have died back to the land of the living.

Old Town is pulling out all of the stops for New Mexicans who want to honor their loved ones.

“I like the idea that we remember every person’s family members who have passed away,” said Camy Condon, an Albuquerque resident.

With marigolds to guide them and offerings to nourish them, our loved ones who have died come back to visit on Día de los Muertos.

In Old Town, the pictures are placed and the ofrendas are set for the special visit.

“We have transformed the Old Town Plaza into the Plaza de los Recuerdos. Where members of the community can come and set up ofrendas for their loved ones in their own way that they want to remember,” said Sara Mancini, a committee chair of the Historic Old Town Association.

On Friday and Saturday, community members are welcomed to visit the various ofrendas at the plaza and at local businesses in Old Town.

“As you walk around Old Town, you can connect with people over the loved ones they have lost. It is touching, but also a way to connect with those that are still with us and share in those memories and the influence that the person had in their life,” Mancini said.

People can get their face painted, learn how to make papel picado and take a special tour around the historic district.

“Everybody receives a little kit, kind of like their own little starter ofrenda. We take you around for 75 minutes, tell you all about the meaning, traditions, culture of Day of the Dead,” said Misty Lundy, manger of ABQ Tours.

John Simpson and his family are visiting all the way from Pennsylvania. They’re looking forward to learning about the culture with the catrina procession and walk of remembrance.

“We feel like Día de los Muertos has become more and more popular in pop culture, but we wanted her to see the real Día de los Muertos and experience it in the right way and in the right place,” said Simpson.

After a lot of research, the Simpsons decided Old Town was the perfect place.

“I’ll tell you my daughter’s first impression, we were just walking through the square, and she said, ‘This is the best trip we have ever taken,’” said Simpson.

For a full schedule of events on Saturday in Old Town, click here.