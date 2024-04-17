Olympic skateboarder coming home for event in Albuquerque

Mariah Duran is an Albuquerque native and an Olympic skateboarder – and she's heading home before she heads to Paris!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque native and Olympic skateboarder will appear at an event in the South Valley next Saturday.

Mariah Duran will appear at a skate event in her namesake April 27. It’s happening at the Rio Bravo Skate Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is open to the public.

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union will host Duran. She will hold a skateboard clinic, teach tips and tricks to skateboarders, showcase skateboarding styles and meet with the community and sign autographs.

Guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support the Rio Grande Food Project, the largest food pantry on Albuquerque’s West Side. The event will also feature prizes and food trucks for attendees.

Duran will compete in the Paris Olympics as a part of the USA Skateboarding Team. Already she has won gold in the X Games and competed in the inaugural USA Skateboarding Team during the 2020 Tokyo Games.