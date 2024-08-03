Olympic watch party brings fans and food trucks together

The City of Albuquerque held an Olympic watch party during its weekly Food Truck Friday event. A large screen was put up showing the action.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque held an Olympic watch party during its weekly Food Truck Friday event. A large screen was put up showing the action.

KOB 4 caught up with folks, asking them what their favorite sports to watch were. A lot said skateboarding has been fun to watch, and we know New Mexican Mariah Duran competed in that.

Others said surfing and biking, and some said they’ve just been soaking in all the events they can.

“I’ve been following a lot of them the boxing the gymnastics, track and field, swimming. The main ones they put on,” said Stephen Morales, at the Olympic watch party.

While we did talk to some folks who aren’t really into sports or the Olympics, others said while they don’t always watch sports, the Olympics has been really fun for to tune into.

“I feel like the commentary has been really good in terms of, like, being able to explain some of the details and why things are worth certain points or whatever,” said Ashley Flakus, at the Olympic watch party.

Flakus says she’s been following the women’s gymnastics team and cheering them on.

