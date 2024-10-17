One-on-one interview with former congresswoman Yvette Herrell

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tonight, KOB 4 hoped to bring you a debate for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Two years ago, we hosted the only televised debate for what’s often been known as the southern New Mexico seat.

This year, after months of back and forth, the campaigns of democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez and Republican former Rep. Yvette Herrell could not agree on a date.

We set tonight as that date, and Vasquez’s campaign declined our offer. But Herrell accepted, so she joined us in studio for an interview.

