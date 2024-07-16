One-on-one with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Lawmakers will head back to the Roundhouse for a public safety special session. But four proposals of the governors' proposal are already dead.

SANTA FE, N.M. – In three days, lawmakers will head back to the Roundhouse for a public safety special session. But it appears the four proposals Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has put on the table are already dead in the water.

The first is a competency bill allowing judges to involuntarily commit certain defendants for mental health treatment. Then, a pedestrian safety bill outlawing people from being on certain medians. Felon in possession of a firearm changes where they would increase the mandatory prison sentence. Finally, a bill to require every law enforcement agency statewide to submit monthly reports on crime.

There’s the saying the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results. Some may argue the governor has reached that point by calling this special session, since her two biggest proposals have already failed miserably at the Roundhouse.

KOB 4 spoke with her about why she’s focusing on these controversial public safety ideas.

