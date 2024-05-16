Opera Unlimited camp | 4 Your Kids: Project Summer

A camp is offering younger people a chance to learn and perform opera classics.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Opera Unlimited has had summer camps for over 20 years to educate kids about music and theater here in Albuquerque.

“It’s an organization that was developed many years ago to provide exposure to kids across the state to classical music,” said Jane Hoffman, the director of the summer camp.

Jane and Cy Hoffman have worked together to expose new generations to the classics through Opera Unlimited. The camp is a month long. This year, it runs from June 3-July 3.

The camp teaches students the basics, but students end up taking lessons beyond summer camp too.

“Things will be broken down into music first. We will start adding acting and blocking their bodies on the stage. Ultimately we have a dress rehearsal with makeup, hair and costume, the kids love that,” Hoffman said.

The camp ends with two big performances where the kids will show off everything they just learned. You don’t need experience to join the camp.

The Hoffmans say some of these kids go in without ever being on a stage.

“We can rehearse for five weeks, four to five days a week and they’ll be stiff and they’ll be a little scared and shy for the whole rehearsal period. Then we have the two performances and suddenly they explode with feeling and their talent,” Hoffman said.

The camp costs $100 per student. There is a 10% discount for families with more than one student.

