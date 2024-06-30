Organizers see uptick in participation of gun buyback event

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies partnered with a local organization to take unwanted guns off the streets. The gun buy back collected 143 guns in just a few hours.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies partnered with a local organization to take unwanted guns off the streets. The gun buyback event collected 143 guns in just a few hours.

KOB 4 spoke to one of the organizers about why these events have been growing in popularity.

“I am returning my guns because I’ve been in a domestic violence and I felt like I needed to get rid of them.”

For various reasons, people lined up around the block Saturday to drop off unwanted guns at the La Mesa Presbyterian Church.

“What we have seen is more and more people are supportive of them. When we first began, it was very hard to get support. It was a very, very hard push. Now people see it, we liken it as a prescription drug take back,” said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

This buyback event comes right before the state Legislature meets for a special session in July. The session was called after mounting pressure to do more to address public safety.

Viscoli says there are changes she wants to see to our state’s red flag law. It’s designed to temporarily restrict access to firearms if someone is found at risk of hurting themselves or others.

“What we would like to see is actually the amendments to the extremist Protection Order Law. Law enforcement’s behind it, the attorney general’s office is behind it. We know there are amendments that will make that law work better. I actually think that’s something that would go a long way,” said Viscoli.

She also wants clarity on who petitioners can be to make it easier for law enforcement to be on that list. And to change the response to be immediate, rather than waiting the current 48 hours.

One woman KOB 4 spoke to says she feels like mental health plays a huge role in the gun violence we’ve seen across our state.

“That’s why kids are shooting kids in schools. That’s why the malls, you can’t, you’re not safe nowhere, because people think it’s easy to pick up a gun. Instead of doing things better, instead of not getting in trouble.”

The governor is still finalizing the session agenda.