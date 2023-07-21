Organizers talk back-to-school bash supporting Locker 505

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kids, we hate to say it but school is about to start. With that, though, parents: Listen to this.

A free event is happening July 29, from noon to 4 p.m. It’s happening at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse, located at 10308 2nd St. NW in Albuquerque.

During the event, they’ll be collecting school supplies, hygiene items and clothing to support kids in the community.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Locker #505. The event will be a huge neighborhood party so you may see a familiar face or two.

Cilena Trujillo and Kim Kerschen, the executive director of Locker #505, stopped by to talk about the big bash they’re putting on for the third year.