SOCORRO, N.M. – The Otero Fire near Socorro is now 20% contained. Fire crews estimate it has burned just more than 400 acres.

The fire started Sunday evening in the bosque area east of Socorro. Crews are still trying to figure out what caused it.

There are no evacuations or closure at this time.