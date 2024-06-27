Overnight crash leaves 1 dead in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a crash left one person dead overnight at the intersection of Lomas and Pennsylvania in northeast Albuquerque.

The crash involved a white Jeep and a silver Chevrolet SUV. Investigators say the Jeep was traveling east on Lomas in the third lane. At the same time, the SUV was going west on Lomas and was in the left turn lane. The driver of the SUV tried turning left on what he said was a green light and green arrow when the Jeep struck his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The Jeep then reportedly hit a telephone pole and rolled onto the driver’s side. Paramedics had to extract the driver from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Authorities did not identify the driver.

The driver of the SUV was taken to UNM Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators don’t suspect alcohol was a factor. They’re still continuing their investigation.