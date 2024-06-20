Owner of Alto Ski Shop and Bar shares story after fire destroys business

If you'd ever walked through the doors of Alto Ski Shop and Bar, you knew you'd be having a good day.

ALTO, N.M. – If you’d ever walked through the doors of Alto Ski Shop and Bar, you knew you’d be having a good day.

“It was just such a historical and fun location for everyone to come together, there was such great memories,” said Colin Hood, owner of the Alto Ski Shop.

It’s a popular hangout spot right outside of Ruidoso in all seasons. But for decades it’s been known to welcome skiers and snowboarders gearing up for the slopes at Ski Apache. But this winter will be much different.

“It was hard not to get emotional. You put years of blood sweat and tears into it all of your investments, it’s your livelihood,” said Hood.

Hood also owns the Greenery Room Dispensary right next door. He was at those properties until Monday evening, hours after the South Fork and Salt fires broke out.

“The flame was just coming down right on the crest line of the little hill right across the street there, and firefighters were giving us the signal to get out of dodge,” Hood said.

So he grabbed his cat “Butters” and headed to Carrizozo.

“It was a very harrowing drive, to say the least,” said Hood.

He hoped for the best for his businesses, but his mind was more focused on his people.

“We’re just in crisis mode we’re just making sure all of our team members are accounted for, all of your neighbors and friends are account for and everyone got out of there safely,” Hood said.

Thankfully, his loved ones made it to safety. But his businesses couldn’t stand up to the flames.

“There’s just been so many memories that have been made in this location and for it to burn own in such a dramatic fashion, it’s devastating,” said Hood.

Hood says in all the chaos, there has been a silver lining, watching leaders of the village jump into action, and community members stepping up to help out.

“I’m just actually very proud of all the constant contact and the community coming together, and it makes me proud to be a local resident,” Hood said.

Hood says the founder of local business Downshift Brewing, Eddie Gutierrez, actually went to his house and kept the flames away with water from his hot tub. That’s just one example Hood gave KOB 4 of people helping their friends and neighbors in need.

As far as the ski shop, Hood says they plan to rebuild and make more memories there as the decades go on. A GoFundMe page was made to help them do just that.